Police extends Sec. 144 in Vijayawada up to Feb. 29

At a time when there is a huge public outcry against imposition of Section 144 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and Section 30 of the Police Act by the police in the event of any agitation against relocation of the capital, the city police on Tuesday extended Section 144 (2) up to February 29, that is, for 45 days in the city commissionerate limits.

In a press release by the Office of Commissioner of Police, it was stated that the rules would be enforced as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, avoid law and order issues and untoward incidents.

“When Section 144 (2) is in force gathering of five or more persons, roaming about with sticks and stones in the commissionerate limits are prohibited and action will be taken against those who violate the rules,” the release stated.

The action comes days after petitions have been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court contending that Section 144 could not be used as a tool to suppress legitimate expressions, opinions and grievances in a democracy.

On the other hand, Section 30 of the Police Act is currently in force in the city. It has been imposed for three months from January 1.

As per Section 30, public meetings, rallies and other such programmes without the permission of the police are prohibited.

Earlier, Section 144 (2) was imposed for 46 days from December 1 to January 15.

The clamping of prohibitory orders in the city, particularly in Suryarao Pet Police Station and airport surroundings in Gannavaram in view of security and examinations has been a routine exercise for the city police after the seat of the government had been shifted to the city.