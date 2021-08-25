Police explain details of cyber crimes, forensics at workshop

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal scanning a QR code to register for the cybercrime workshop held at Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Machilipatnam

25 August 2021 00:43 IST

Senior officers present case studies

Cyber offences are on the rise across the world, and police officers will need to acquire in-depth knowledge of the modus operandi behind such cases in order to track down the offenders, speakers at a workshop on cyber crimes and laws said on Tuesday.

The one-day workshop organised by the Krishna district police here on Tuesday witnessed in-depth discussions on the various kinds of cyber crimes and the meticulous investigation needed to crack the cases.

Officers of A.P. Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL), prosecution, cybercrime and forensic investigators explained to police personnel the laws, Acts, collection of evidence and its preservation, authentication and documentation in cyber offences.

APFSL Assistant Director Siva Prasad, who attended the workshop, explained about the wide range of cybercrimes and gave tips to investigating officers on the steps to be taken to collect, preserve and produce the evidence in cyber crime cases.

Mr. Prasad gave a presentation on preparing questionnaires, gathering evidence from the spot in time, precautions to be taken in collecting online and offline evidence, seizure of material and sections to be booked in different cases.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that of the total cases being registered, 75% of them were related to online harassment and fraud and the remaining were related to cheating, family disputes, land grabbing and other issues.

He appealed to the DSPs, CIs, SIs, and IT core team to update their knowledge on cyber laws and crimes for speedy investigation of cases.

Cybercrime expert K. Srinivas spoke about investigations in cybercrimes and presented some case studies. He explained about hacking, different kinds of malwares, online frauds and cyber attacks.

“Many police officers are lacking knowledge on cybercrimes and laws and what sections need to be booked in a particular cybercrime,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Deputy Director (Prosecutions) Rajendra Prasad gave a presentation on basic provisions of IT Act, Indian Evidence Act and provisions related to cybercrime and prosecution.

DSPs, CIs of different wings from Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Nandigama, Nuzvid, Disha Mahila Police, SC and ST Cell participated and clarified their doubts.