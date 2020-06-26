Police exhume body of man allegedly killed by wife

KAKINADA

26 June 2020 22:35 IST

The Sakhinetipalli police on Friday exhumed the body of a 45-year-old man, who was allegedly killed by his wife and her suspected boyfriend on June 1 at Vuyyuruvari Meraka village in East Godavari district.

The police, led by Amalapuram DSP Masoon Basha and revenue officials, exhumed the body based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s daughter.

According to the police, Uppu Prasanthi allegedly with the help of Choppalla Siva reportedly strangled Uppu Prasad to death while he was sleeping, on June 1. However, Ms. Prasanthi reportedly made people believe that her husband had died of a heart attack. On June 2, the family and the villagers buried the body without suspecting any foul play. Prasad used to run a soft drinks shop in the village.

Mr. Basha said Prasad’s daughter grew suspicious after reportedly observing her mother’s telephonic conversations with her suspected boyfriend and lodged a police complaint by producing her mother’s call records.

A team of doctors from Rajole Area Hospital performed post-mortem on the body. A case has been registered against Ms. Prasanthi and Mr. Siva, and investigation is on. However, no arrests had been made till Friday, said Mr. Basha.