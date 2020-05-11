Police, Excise staff crack the whip on liquor smugglers

The Krishna and the West Godavari district police and the Excise personnel cracked the whip on liquor smugglers on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders after permission was given for sale of liquor during the lockdown period.

After a gap of 40 dry days, both AP and Telangana governments allowed the sale of liquor on some conditions, including maintenance of social distance, wearing of masks and avoidance of rush at the outlets.

However, with the spread of rumours that liquor sales may be closed due to violation of COVID protocol and heavy rush, tipplers are resorting to panic purchasing. There are also rumours on limitations and shortage of stocks.

The police seized over 2,700 bottles of liquor in the last three days in Krishna district and about 100 bottles were seized on West Godavari borders.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said 52 border check-posts were set up on the borders in Gampalagudem, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Mylavaram and other police station limits to check sand and liquor smuggling. Besides, a mobile police party was also moving on the borders.

“On Monday, the police seized about 430 liquor bottles on Telangana borders. Instructions have been given to the Deputy SP, CIs and SIs to be alert on the border check-posts and pickets,” the SP said adding that stern action would be taken against the officers who are found negligent in taking action against the smugglers.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said that raids were conducted on belt shops in the limits of Veerulapadu and Chandarlapadu police stations and seized huge quantity of liquor. About 50 smugglers were arrested and nearly 20 vehicles were seized, the SP said.

At Jeelugumilli in West Godavari district, the police seized 82 bottles of liquor being smuggled into AP from Aswaraopeta of Telangana, and arrested four persons.

Besides, the police conducted raids on arrack manufacturing units on the borders and seized huge quantity of ID liquor and destroyed jaggery wash, the police said.

Price variation

“As there was limit for each person in AP, tipplers are smuggling liquor from Telangana. We will act tough against liquor smuggling,” an Excise officer of West Godavari district said.

In AP, the government has recently increased the liquor prices by 75%, but the Telangana government has increased the rates by 13 to 16 %. Some brands, which are available in Telangana, are not found in the market in AP, according to villagers.