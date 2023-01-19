Police evict TDP from Gollapudi office, restore property to owner

January 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tension gripped Gollapudi Centre near Vijayawada in NTR district on Thursday morning when a large police force made the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) vacate the building the party has been using as its office for the last 30 years.

In what is seen as a property dispute between a woman and her sons snowballing into a political controversy, Alluri Sesharatnam, a senior citizen who inherited the property from her father and had given it to her sons, Alluri Subbarao and Alluri Harikrishna Chowdary through a gift deed, reclaimed the property from them alleging that they have not been taking care of her well-being and not paying her any maintenance money.

The property was given on lease to the TDP and the place, located very close to the house of the senior party leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, has been a hub of party activities for many years.

On Thursday, following orders from a tribunal, furniture, computers, large cut-outs and banners placed outside the building and other party material was shifted out of the building under the supervision of the police officers and the property was handed over to Ms. Sesharatnam.

In a petition filed in the tribunal, Ms. Sesharatnam sought cancellation of the gift deed saying that her two sons had not been taking proper care of her. She also claimed a monthly maintenance of ₹50,000 from them under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The tribunal, after hearing the case, ordered the two sons to pay ₹20,000 each towards monthly allowance of their mother. The court also asked the mahila police to ensure compliance of the court orders.

ACP Hanumantha Rao, who oversaw the operation of vacating the TDP office amidst protests by the party leaders and cadres, said as per the court orders the building was being vacated and handed over to the complainant Ms. Sesharatnam. “We have deployed police personnel to ensure that no untoward incident takes place since Gollapudi is a politically charged village,” he said.

The TDP, meanwhile, alleged the YSR Congress Party hand in the matter, and said the ruling party leaders were using Ms. Sesharatnam as a pawn to settle scores with party leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.