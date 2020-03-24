Police enforce lockdown by sealing State’s borders

As concerns over the spread of COVID-19 mount, police on Monday closed the State’s borders on all sides to prevent the entry of vehicles from neighbouring States. Check-posts were set up on all highways and roads and police were seen appealing to travellers to put off their plans in their own interest.

Director General of Polie (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said: “We request people to maintain self-discipline and stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several check-posts have been set up arranged on State borders and in the containment zones to prevent the movement of people, ” Mr. Sawang told The Hindu.

Persons who violate lockdown orders would be booked under various sections of IPC and the punishment, if found guilty, ranges from six months to two years imprisonment besides fine, he added.

Focus on Godavari

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the borders of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and the enclave of Yanam had been closed.

“The borders of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha fall in the Agency area. We are keeping a vigil on boats coming from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana in the Godavari River,” Mr. Nayeem said.

Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said personnel stopped many vehicles at the Donabanda check-post.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G.V. Ramana Murthy said all vehicles proceeding from A.P. to Hyderabad were intercepted at Garikapadu.

In Nellore district, police arranged two check-posts at Tada to prevent vehicular movement from Tamil Nadu. Besides, mobile and dynamic patrolling had been arranged, SP Bhaskar Bhusan said.

Similar measures were being taken in the districts of West Godavari, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam to secure the State’s borders.