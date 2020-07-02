Police enforce clampdown, organise awareness drive in Anantapur

The police enforced the clampdown in 25 locations vulnerable to COVID-19 infections in the city and organised a ‘route march’ on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendents of Police E. Srinivasulu and Mehboob Basha participated in the awareness drive.

A posse of police personnel rode patrol and anti-riot vehicles, blaring siren at intervals to stress the importance of people remaining indoors.

Announcements were also made about the timings of opening of shops . Sanitation drives were conducted in many areas as sodium hypochlorite solution was sprayed in the streets with the help of machines.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu appealed to the people to not venture outside without purpose.

Market shifted

Joint Collector Nishant Kumar said that four large grocery stores and malls had been permitted in the city and the wholesale vegetable market shifted from its original place in Old town to the ground opposite the Government Arts College. Retail shops have been set up in open grounds at five different locations in the city - Ramnagar Park, Sharadanagar, Housing Board Colony, A.P. Dairy, Behind First Lane Shivalayam, Railway Parking area and SSBN Degree College grounds.

The permitted grocery stores are Pavitra Hyper Mart (7893671111), Anantapur More (9100955878), Pick and Pack (9959222048). The customers can also make purchases online at www.jiomart.com, a release issued by the authorities said here on Thursday.