Police enforce clampdown, organise awareness drive in Anantapur

The police enforced the clampdown in 25 locations vulnerable to COVID-19 infections in the city and organised a ‘route march’ on Thursday.
Deputy Superintendents of Police E. Srinivasulu and Mehboob Basha participated in the awareness drive.
A posse of police personnel rode patrol and anti-riot vehicles, blaring siren at intervals to stress the importance of people remaining indoors.
Announcements were also made about the timings of opening of shops . Sanitation drives were conducted in many areas as sodium hypochlorite solution was sprayed in the streets with the help of machines.
Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu appealed to the people to not venture outside without purpose.
Market shifted
Joint Collector Nishant Kumar said that four large grocery stores and malls had been permitted in the city and the wholesale vegetable market shifted from its original place in Old town to the ground opposite the Government Arts College. Retail shops have been set up in open grounds at five different locations in the city - Ramnagar Park, Sharadanagar, Housing Board Colony, A.P. Dairy, Behind First Lane Shivalayam, Railway Parking area and SSBN Degree College grounds.
The permitted grocery stores are Pavitra Hyper Mart (7893671111), Anantapur More (9100955878), Pick and Pack (9959222048). The customers can also make purchases online at www.jiomart.com, a release issued by the authorities said here on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath