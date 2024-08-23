ADVERTISEMENT

Police dog Sunny retires after 11 years of service in Kadapa

Updated - August 23, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:43 pm IST - KADAPA

The dog was part of bandobust duties, especially during the visit of Chief Ministers and other VVIPs

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) V. Harshavardhan Raju cuts a cake to celebrate the retirement ceremony of police dog Sunny in Kadapa on Friday.

Police dog Sunny (12), after 11 years of perseverant service in the Kadapa police department, attained superannuation and was felicitated at a function organised by the Police department here on Friday.

An explosive specialist, the Labrador breed canine displayed no sign of old age and was seen actively moving around. Sunny was part of bandobust duties, especially during the visit of Chief Ministers and other VVIPs, congregations such as the Krishna and Godavari Pushkarams and the massively popular Tirumala Brahmotsavam.

Sunny was also roped in to guard the State Assembly during sessions, the polling stations during the recent elections and the strongroom for the counting session. He would also be present at Independence Day and Republic Day celebration.

At the retirement function, Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju cut a cake, fed Sunny a piece and draped a shawl around. Additional Superintendent (Armed Reserve) S.S.V. Krishna Rao recalled Sunny’s entry into service in November 2013, after a year of rigorous training.

Mr. Raju credited the dog handler N.V. Sudheer Raja, an Armed Reserve Police Constable, for Sunny’s accomplishments.

