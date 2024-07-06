Police discuss issue of ‘destroyed’ files with APPCB officials

The Penamaluru police took three persons into custody in connection with the alleged destruction of files of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in Krishna district.

Late Wednesday night, a few men who claimed to be employees of APPCB reportedly set several documents on fire on the banks of the Krishna in Pedapulipala village. When locals asked them what they were doing, the men reportedly tried to flee, but were later chased and caught by TDP activists. Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad immediately rushed to the river bank where the documents were set on fire.

Police said they collected the half-burnt records from the spot and were verifying them, adding that interrogation of the suspects was on.

“We are trying to find out how they managed to bring the old records of the APPCB out of the office, and under whose directions the documents were destroyed, and whether their act was part of a larger conspiracy,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

However, police said no important files were missing from the APPCB office, and the burnt files were the minutes of monthly reviews, attendance and regular files.

Meanwhile, police discussed the incident with APPCB officials and asked them to give details of the documents destroyed.

“We met the officers of the Pollution Control Board and enquired about the details of those who brought the records out of the office, their designation and whether the destruction of old files was routine,” an officer investigating the case told The Hindu on Friday.

“The case is being investigated from all angles. The accused will be booked, but no arrests have been made so far in the case,” the officer said.

The APPCB officials are preparing a report which would be submitted to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on the incident, directed the officials to explain the measures being taken to preserve the records and submit a report.