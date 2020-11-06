Police devise strategy to combat crimes against women

Counselling programmes to be done for students from a young age

Post the killing of Varalakshmi, an Intermediate student in Gajuwaka, the city police have launched several awareness activities under the name - ‘Neti Yuvathe, Repati Pourulu’ (Today’s youth are tomorrow’s citizens) in an effort to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The police have decided to take up counselling programmes to create awareness among students right from Class VIII to higher classes.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said that the police have devised a three-pronged strategy to address the issue – by conducting awareness camps in schools, social media and posters.

“Police officials will visit schools under their respective jurisdiction and conduct counselling. They will try to send a strong message that the end of a love relationship is not the end of life. We have been seeing youth ending their life or attacking others in case of a failed relationship, which is not supposed to happen,” he said.

Apart from this, videos with messages from police, education department and other officials will be shared on social media. Posters are also being arranged to be put up at all educational institutions, he added.

Charge-sheet

Speaking on the Gajuwaka murder case, Mr. Sinha said that the police are in the process of charge-sheeting the accused. “We are also adding POCSO sections to the case. We will prosecute it very fast in the fast-track court,” he said, adding that it is a clear case of pre-planned murder by the accused Akhil Sai.

The CP also said that the accused Akhil Sai tried to divert the case by sprinkling lemon and turmeric powder at the crime scene to disguise the murder as a ritual sacrifice. He later informed the police that someone had killed Varalakshmi as part of a human sacrifice ritual.