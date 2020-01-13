Andhra Pradesh

Police detain YSRCP MLA RK in Penumaka village as he takes out a rally

more-in

Alleges former CM Chandrababu Naidu had pushed the State into a debt trap and now trying to obstruct the development of all regions, the objective of decentralisation

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and his followers were taken into police custody at Penumaka village in Guntur district on Monday morning as they began taking a rally up to Tadepalli in support of decentralisation proposed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, amidst prohibitory orders under Sec.144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A large number of YSRCP activists shouted slogans in favour of decentralisation and insisted that the opposition parties are spreading falsehoods to derive political mileage out of the issue.

No official statement yet

Earlier, speaking to media persons, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government has not yet made an official statement on the matter and the high-power committee did not take a decision on the recommendations of G.N. Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group. But former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu grabbed the opportunity to put it in the dock in a bid to cover up his failures.

“Mr. Naidu should be blamed for not getting even a single permanent building constructed in Amaravati in the last five years after creating the impression that a city like Singapore was in the making. Besides, the TDP Government had not given plots to farmers who gave their lands (beneficiaries of the Land Pooling Scheme),” he stated.

‘Amaravati: a fiefdom of realtors and brokers’

Further, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Mr. Naidu had pushed the State into a debt trap. Now, he is trying to obstruct the development of all regions, which was the objective of decentralisation.

“Amaravati became a fiefdom of realtors and brokers during the TDP regime,” the MLA has asserted, exhorting people to see through the conspiracy hatched by the TDP and other vested interests.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
state politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:57:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/police-detain-ysrcp-mla-rk-in-penumaka-village/article30555955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY