December 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

AMALAPURAM

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Sand and Liquor) officials on Tuesday destroyed over 6,000 liquor bottles near Uppalaguptam police station in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The liquor bottles were seized in the 57 cases reported from 2021 across the district, said SEB ASP Khadhar Basha. Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad and Amalapuram Excise Superintendent G. Gangadhara Rao were present.

