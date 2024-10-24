ADVERTISEMENT

Police destroy modified silencers in Kurnool

Published - October 24, 2024 06:42 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Police crushing the silencers seized for emitting noise more than the permissible limits, in Kurnool on Thursday.

Kurnool police seized 110 modified silencers on two-wheelers emitting more than 80 decibels of sound and later crushed them with a road roller as part of a special drive in the city on Thursday.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindhu Madhav said that the traffic police seized 60 silencers, while the city police have seized another 50. These silencers were modified and were emitting sound more than the permissible limits.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav said that cases will be registered and fine imposed, if motorists repeat the violation. The SP said the special drive was held at the Venkataramana Colony and government hospital as the loud noise from these silencers have been causing problems to the patients and elderly people.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav also warned action against the shopkeepers who sell modified silencers and mechanics who attach them to the vehicles. The SP said that the parents of minors, who were caught driving vehicles, will be counselled and asked not to give motorcycles to the minors.

