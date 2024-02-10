ADVERTISEMENT

Police destroy illicit liquor after cordon-and-search operation in Kurnool

February 10, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

A special party led by Deputy SP Vijay Sekhar rushed to the locality in the early hours and performed the raid

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel displaying a seizure of ID liquor stocks and utensils during a cordon and search operation at Bangarupeta locality in Kurnool on Saturday.

The police destroyed 1900 litres of fermented jaggery wash, 250 litres of ID liquor and vessels used for illicit brewing of liquor, after conducting raids at Bangarupeta locality on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Saturday.

Superintendent of police G. Krishnakanth told the media that a special party led by Deputy SP Vijay Sekhar rushed to the locality in the early hours and performed a cordon and search operation. The seizures were made from various hideouts maintained in the locality. Later, a counselling session was arranged for the residents to keep them away from illicit liquor brewing and involvement with gangs operating contraband trades.

The SP asked the public to inform the police through Dial 100 or their respective area police stations whenever they came across contraband activities such as ID liquor brewing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, the police, on Saturday, seized 288 liquor sachets of made in Karnataka on the outskirts of Brahmasamudram mandal headquarters in Anantapur district. Two persons from nearby Edikera village, Veeradas and Mallesh, were taken into custody, and a motorbike was seized.

The police said the duo procured the liquor stocks from a bar in Sirivalam town in the bordering Karnataka state and sold them in the rural areas of Kalyanadurgam revenue division for a profit. Meanwhile, the railway police on Saturday, arrested two youths at the Adoni railway station in Kurnool district and seized liquor bottles worth ₹1 lakh made in Karnataka. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US