Police destroy illicit liquor after cordon-and-search operation in Kurnool

February 10, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

The police destroyed 1900 litres of fermented jaggery wash, 250 litres of ID liquor and vessels used for illicit brewing of liquor, after conducting raids at Bangarupeta locality on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Saturday.

Superintendent of police G. Krishnakanth told the media that a special party led by Deputy SP Vijay Sekhar rushed to the locality in the early hours and performed a cordon and search operation. The seizures were made from various hideouts maintained in the locality. Later, a counselling session was arranged for the residents to keep them away from illicit liquor brewing and involvement with gangs operating contraband trades.

The SP asked the public to inform the police through Dial 100 or their respective area police stations whenever they came across contraband activities such as ID liquor brewing.

In another incident, the police, on Saturday, seized 288 liquor sachets of made in Karnataka on the outskirts of Brahmasamudram mandal headquarters in Anantapur district. Two persons from nearby Edikera village, Veeradas and Mallesh, were taken into custody, and a motorbike was seized.

The police said the duo procured the liquor stocks from a bar in Sirivalam town in the bordering Karnataka state and sold them in the rural areas of Kalyanadurgam revenue division for a profit. Meanwhile, the railway police on Saturday, arrested two youths at the Adoni railway station in Kurnool district and seized liquor bottles worth ₹1 lakh made in Karnataka. A case was registered.

