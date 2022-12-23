Police destroy 66,000 kg ganja in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh

December 23, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KIRLAMPUDI (KAKINADA)

About 66,000 kg of ganja seized across the Godavari-Krishna region in recent months was destroyed under the aegis of Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) G. Palaraju at Jagapathinagaram village of Kirlampudi mandal in Kakinada district on Friday.

The ganja was seized both at the source and marketing destinations in Eluru range comprising Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Krishna districts.

The police have seized 14,787 kg of ganja in Eluru district, 4,802 kg in Krishna, 3,771 kg in West Godavari and 686 kg in Konaseema in the recent months.

“The ganja has been destroyed as per directions from the respective courts in 447 cases reported in Eluru range,” said Mr. Palaraju.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Palaraju said, “We succeeded in disrupting the supply chain between the source point to the State borders. The Parivarthana initiative has reached the targeted sections who have given up the ganja cultivation.”

As many as 1,484 persons belonging to eight States have been arrested for their involvement in procurement and transportation of ganja from the agency pockets.

All of them belong to Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi, said Mr. Palaraju.

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema SP Surendra Kumar Reddy, West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash and other officials were present.