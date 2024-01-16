Police destroy 11 rooster-fight rings in Kakinada district

January 16, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KAKINADA

The police have destroyed 11 rooster-fight rings during the raids in Kakinada and Peddapuram sub-divisions in the Kakinada district, in the last two days.

The special teams constituted by the police and revenue officials have destroyed the rings and seized the roosters in the 11 sites, including Nemam, Panduru, Parakaluva, Vijayarayudupalem, F.K. Palem, Vannepudi, Chendurthi, Neeladripeta, Lingaparthi, and Vannepudi.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar has said that the raids will continue till the Sankranti celebrations conclude.

In Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts, the residents have ignored the appeals of the police. The rooster fights that are arranged under floodlights are drawing huge crowds from across the State.

