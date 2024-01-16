ADVERTISEMENT

Police destroy 11 rooster-fight rings in Kakinada district

January 16, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KAKINADA

The rooster fights, which are arranged under floodlights, draw large crowds from across the State

The Hindu Bureau

A rooster fight under way at Edupugallu in Krishna district, during the first day of the Sankranti festivities on January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

KAKINADA

The police have destroyed 11 rooster-fight rings during the raids in Kakinada and Peddapuram sub-divisions in the Kakinada district, in the last two days. 

The special teams constituted by the police and revenue officials have destroyed the rings and seized the roosters in the 11 sites, including Nemam, Panduru, Parakaluva, Vijayarayudupalem, F.K. Palem, Vannepudi, Chendurthi, Neeladripeta, Lingaparthi, and Vannepudi.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar has said that the raids will continue till the Sankranti celebrations conclude.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts, the residents have ignored the appeals of the police. The rooster fights that are arranged under floodlights are drawing huge crowds from across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US