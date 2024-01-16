ADVERTISEMENT

Police destroy 11 cockfight rings in Kakinada district

January 16, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - KAKINADA

The cockfights, which are arranged under the flood lights, draw large crowds from across the State.

The Hindu Bureau

A cockfight under way at Edupugallu in Krishna district, during the first day of the Sankranti festivities on January 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

KAKINADA

The police have destroyed 11 cockfight rings during the raids in Kakinada and Peddapuram sub-divisions in the Kakinada district, in the last two days. 

The special teams constituted by the police and revenue officials have destroyed the rings and seized the roosters in the 11 sites including Nemam, Panduru, Parakaluva, Vijayarayudupalem, F.K. Palem, Vannepudi, Chendurthi, Neeladripeta, Lingaparthi, Vannepudi.

Kakinada SP S. Satish Kumar has said that the raids would continue for some days until the completion of the Sankranti celebrations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts, the locals have ignored the appeals of the police. The cockfights which are arranged under the flood lights are drawing huge crowd from across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US