Police destroy 11 cockfight rings in Kakinada district

The cockfights, which are arranged under the flood lights, draw large crowds from across the State.

January 16, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
A cockfight under way at Edupugallu in Krishna district, during the first day of the Sankranti festivities on January 14, 2024

A cockfight under way at Edupugallu in Krishna district, during the first day of the Sankranti festivities on January 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

KAKINADA

The police have destroyed 11 cockfight rings during the raids in Kakinada and Peddapuram sub-divisions in the Kakinada district, in the last two days. 

The special teams constituted by the police and revenue officials have destroyed the rings and seized the roosters in the 11 sites including Nemam, Panduru, Parakaluva, Vijayarayudupalem, F.K. Palem, Vannepudi, Chendurthi, Neeladripeta, Lingaparthi, Vannepudi.

Kakinada SP S. Satish Kumar has said that the raids would continue for some days until the completion of the Sankranti celebrations. 

In Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts, the locals have ignored the appeals of the police. The cockfights which are arranged under the flood lights are drawing huge crowd from across the State.

