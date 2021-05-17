Police Dept. forming green channels for oxygen tankers

VIJAYAWADA

17 May 2021 23:44 IST

Plans afoot to fix GPS trackers to all vehicles carrying the lifesaving gas

The Police Department is going all out to ensure seamless transportation of medical oxygen from the plants in the neighbouring States to various COVID designated hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Several measures are already in place to ensure hassle-free movement of the tankers carrying the lifesaving gas and plans are afoot to fix GPS trackers to all the tankers carrying oxygen.

A release issued by the office of Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said that green channels with escort vehicles for movement of oxygen tankers from Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were being set up in coordination with the DGPs of the respective States daily.

All the 11 plants supplying oxygen to the State have been mapped. Further, the Police Department is also looking after the needs of tanker drivers and helpers by providing them food and water at the inter-State border at Srikakulam.

Additional drivers, technicians, cranes to clear traffic jam, if any, are also being arranged, the release stated.

The police are also providing escort to the tankers headed to other States such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

Pat for Kurnool Police

Meanwhile, Mr. Sawang appreciated the Kurnool Police who provided oxygen to the patients stranded at the Telangana border on their way to Hyderabad for COVID treatment.

Mr. Sawang condoled the deaths of head constable Satyanarayana and home guard Narayana Reddy who died in an accident late at night after attending the escort duty for oxygen tankers in East Godavari district.

The DGP said that the Police Department would extend all support to the bereaved families.