Police deployed along border to check smuggling of liquor

NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

09 March 2021 23:58 IST

Nearly 400 persons bound over, says SP Narayan Naik

Police deployed additional forces at all border checkposts to prevent smuggling of liquor during the municipal polls in the district.

The local police, in association with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), mobile party and special party police, were conducting vehicle checks on the A.P.-Telangana borders at Jangareddygudem, Jelugumilli and Eluru, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said.

“Police booked 322 cases and booked 269 persons in different cases. As many as 400 persons have been bound over. Instructions have been given to conduct vehicle checks and intensify patrolling on the borders,” the SP said.

Elections will be conducted for 47 wards in Eluru Municipal Corporation at 266 polling stations. Of the total, 19 polling stations were identified as sensitive and hypersensitive and webcasting will be arranged at such stations.

In Narsapuram municipality, polling will be conducted in 52 booths for 28 wards (total 31, three declared unanimous). In all, 75 candidates are in the fray. In Kovvur, of the total 23 wards, unanimous wins were declared in 13 wards, and polling will be conducted for the remaining 10 wards in 19 polling stations on Wednesday.

For Jangareddygudem municipality, polling will be conducted for all 29 wards and 69 candidates of various parties were in the fray. Tight security has been arranged at all 58 booths, said the SP.

In Nidadavole, out of 28 wards, unanimous victories were declared in seven wards and polling will be conducted for 21 wards in 35 polling stations. As many as 91 contestants of different political parties and independents are in the fray, Mr. Naik said.