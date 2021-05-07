Police create ‘green corridor’ to ensure oxygen tanker reaches hospital on time

The Vijayawada-bound 18-tonne tanker went missing late on Thursday night

The Andhra Pradesh Police came to the rescue of nearly 400 patients undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital here on Friday by ensuring that an oxygen tanker reached the hospital on time by creating a “green corridor”.

A Vijayawada-bound 18-tonne oxygen tanker went missing late in the night on Thursday. Nearly 400 patients presently being treated at the Government General Hospital were dependent on the tanker for their survival.

Within minutes of the tracking system failing, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu alerted all the Superintendents of Police, whose jurisdiction falls on the way to Vijayawada from Odisha.

All the alerted units of the Andhra Pradesh Police swung into action and traced the tanker to a dhaba at Dharmavaram in East Godavari district.

Investigation revealed that the driver halted at the dhaba owing to fatigue caused by a number of trips undertaken by him. Understanding the situation, orders were given by higher officials to the local police to ensure that an experienced home guard accompanied the driver throughout the way and that the tanker was escorted to the destination using the ‘green channel’ as soon as possible, according to a press release.