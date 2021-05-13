Police create ‘green channel’, ensure oxygen reaches GGH on time

ANANTAPUR

13 May 2021 06:44 IST

Tele medicine centre for police personnel opened

When the Government General Hospital and two other hospitals in the city were about to run out of oxygen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday owing to the non-arrival of the cryogenic tanker carrying liquid medical oxygen, Anantapur police personnel ensured timely arrival of a tanker creating a “Green Channel”.

The oxygen was loaded into the tanker at Toranagallu oxygen producing unit in Karnataka left at 6 a.m. covering a distance of 150 km in three hours and reached the GGH at 9 a.m. The police ensured the vehicle did not stop anywhere and maintained adequate speed by clearing the traffic in advance.

To ensure there was a substitute driver, the police personnel took one with them to the starting point and ensured that food was handed over to those in tanker’s cabin at Vidapanakal.

Meanwhile, the Anantapur police began a new initiative of providing medical advice for pre and post COVID-19 management to the police personnel in the district.

An expert doctor from the Government Medical College will be present at the Tele Medicine Centre from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. every day at the District Police Office and the policemen can dial 6309913653 for clarifications any aspect of the COVID treatment.