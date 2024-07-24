Police create awareness on helmet rule, crack the whip on erring riders

The police department cracked the whip on erring riders across the Rayalaseema districts to ensure adherence to the helmet rule, which will be enforced from August 1.

Police have taken up a special drive and are conducting regular checks along the highways. In Nandyal district, police stand guard at the Rayalaseema Expressway toll plaza to stop the passing motorcyclists and educate them on the rule. Many were found to be possessing a helmet, which is hung to the vehicle’s rear or the rearview mirror, but not worn, they reported.

The cops also informed riders about the rising number of fatal accidents on the highways and how wearing the helmet could save their lives. They also cautioned against minor driving, triple driving and drunk driving.

