GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police create awareness on helmet rule, crack the whip on erring riders

Police stand guard at the Rayalaseema Expressway toll plaza to stop the passing motorcyclists and educate them on the rule

Updated - July 24, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 08:26 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
A policeman placing a helmet on a motorcyclist at the Rayalaseema Expressway toll plaza in Nandyal on Wednesday.

A policeman placing a helmet on a motorcyclist at the Rayalaseema Expressway toll plaza in Nandyal on Wednesday.

The police department cracked the whip on erring riders across the Rayalaseema districts to ensure adherence to the helmet rule, which will be enforced from August 1.

Police have taken up a special drive and are conducting regular checks along the highways. In Nandyal district, police stand guard at the Rayalaseema Expressway toll plaza to stop the passing motorcyclists and educate them on the rule. Many were found to be possessing a helmet, which is hung to the vehicle’s rear or the rearview mirror, but not worn, they reported.

The cops also informed riders about the rising number of fatal accidents on the highways and how wearing the helmet could save their lives. They also cautioned against minor driving, triple driving and drunk driving.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / road accident / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.