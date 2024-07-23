Police crack whip on illegal spas, massage parlours in Ongole

Prakasam district police personnel cracked a whip on spa centres, massage parlours and beauty saloons to act tough against those involved in immoral practices like cross gender massage and extra services. They have recently conducted simultaneous raids on 18 spas in the city and booked cases on three spa owners as well as their customers for indulging in unethical activities.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar said that Ongole police officials have formed separate teams and inspected several spas at the same time as a part of basic policing in the city. This was a preventive action to control illegal flesh trade on the name of saloon and spa services, he said.

However, he declined receiving any complaint on an organised sex racket in the city. “The cross gender massage is not allowed as it would lead to prostitution. The police raids will be conducted regularly on the spas only to curb unauthorised business but the livelihood of the workers will not be affected. We want to give a message to the people not to indulge in such activities,” SP said.

The police booked cases on their owners, workers and six customers under sections 143(2), 144(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 3, 4, and 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the respective police stations.

The police officials have warned that strict action will be taken if illegal activities are carried out in the guise of spa and massage centres. They have advised the building owners not to get involved in cases by renting houses to unlicensed spa centres and recreation clubs.

