Police crack murder case of physiotherapist

The police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a physiotherapist in Guntur with the arrest of the accused, Pakanati Srinivasa Reddy of 113 Talluru village in Phirangipuram mandal in Guntur district, according to Kothapeta Circle Inspector Sk. Anwar Bhasha.

Mr. Bhasha said that the accused allegedly killed physiotherapist Sattenapalli Seetharamanjaneyulu, who hails from Bellamkonda in Palnadu district and settled in Guntur.

The police claimed that the accused reportedly opposed the relationship between his daughter and Seetharamanjaneyulu. Srinivasa Reddy sent his daughter to the U.S. for higher studies, but she reportedly refused to complete her studies there and was trying to return to Guntur because of the relationship with Seetharamanjaneyulu. Since the physiotherapist had a disturbed marriage life, the accused did not accept his daughter’s relationship, which led to the conflict, police informed.

As a result of these differences, the accused allegedly killed Seetharamanjaneyulu by first spraying chilli powder in the eyes of Seetharamanjaneyulu and then hitting him with a hammer on October 30 night. Srinivasa Reddy had been produced in a court which sent him to remand, the police officer said.

