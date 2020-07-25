Police crack ₹4-crore gold heist case in just two hours in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

25 July 2020 00:06 IST

‘Accused hid the jewellery and tried to fake it as a gang robbery by tying himself up’

In a swift operation, the Vijayawada police cracked a case of gold heist within two hours of it being reported on Friday, and arrested a worker in the shop, Vikram Kumar Lahor of Rajasthan, who allegedly resorted to the theft.

The police recovered 7 kg of gold, 19 kg of silver ornaments and ₹42 lakh cash, all valued at about ₹4 crore, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

The alleged daylight robbery created sensation in the locality when it was reported in the shop belonging to Sai Charan Jewellers, located in Katurivaari Veedhi, in the One Town area. The accused, reportedly tied his hands and legs, and created the scene as if a gang struck at the shop.

The shop owner, who noticed the theft, lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. Vikram Kumar, a native of Sandari Taluk, Rajasthan, alleged stole the gold jewellery weighing about 7 kg, 19 kgs of silver ornaments and ₹42 lakh in cash. The booty was recovered intact, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil.

Mr. Srinivasulu, Mr. Patil, West Zone ACP K. Sudhakar, One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu, who addressed a press conference, said the accused allegedly hid the jewellery and cash in a house which was under repair in the same apartment, and tried to project it as a robbery by a gang.

Shop owner, Raju Singh Charan, and his friend, Manohar Singh Rathore, who runs Guru Charan Jewellery, kept the jewellery in a flat in the apartment during the COVID time, and appointed Vikram Kumar and another person, Gopal Singh, as security.

Accused injured himself

“Around 9.30 p.m. on Friday, Vikram Kumar inflicted cut injuries on himself, strew the articles in the room, damaged the TV and computer, tied himself up with a tape and pretended that he was unconscious when the owner visited the shop,” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

Following a complaint, One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu registered a case. Police formed five special teams and intensified patrolling and vehicle-checks. All the entrances leading to and from the city were also closed.

Evidences

The accused threw the digital video recorder (DVR) and the CCTV material in a drainage in the vicinity to erase any clues, which were recovered by the police, said Mr. Sudhakar.

“We observed the CCTV footage in the vicinity and collected the fingerprints, but all the clues lead to Vikram only. Police took him into custody after providing first aid and during questioning, he spilled the beans,” Mr. Srinivasulu said. Police will take the accused into custody and investigate the case further, the DCP said.