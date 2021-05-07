Police crack ₹3 crore worth diamond jewellery theft case, 2 nabbed

The duo was allegedly involved in many crimes outside the State

The Chittoor Urban police on Friday nabbed two persons who were allegedly involved in the theft of ₹3 crore worth diamond-studded jewellery and ₹90,000 in the house of a Chittoor-based industrialist and Telugu Desam Party leader D.K. Badri Narayana on April 29.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy produced the accused before the media here.

The accused, identified as Karri Satish (37) of New Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam district, and N. Narendra (26) of Bapammur Thanda of Chennapeta mandal of Nalgonda district, were allegedly involved in several crimes in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha, and wanted in over 70 cases each.

In the early hours of April 29, the two allegedly broke into the house of the industrialist at the posh BV Reddy Colony, and decamped with jewellery worth ₹3.04 crore and a cash of Rs 90,000. They had allegedly sold 90 grams of the valuables to a Kadapa-based jeweller Achari, who had allegedly entered into a deal though he was reportedly aware that it was stolen property.

The officials said that four special teams were formed after receiving a complaint from Mr Badri Narayana. The police could solve the case with the help of CC camera footage, mobile signals, verification of prison records and other technical aspects.

Detecting the movement of the accused at Reddigunta checkpost on the outskirts of Chittoor, the special teams rushed there in the early hours of Friday. Seeing the police, the accused tried to flee on their motorbike, but were overpowered and nabbed. The accused were produced before the local court, and were remanded in custody.