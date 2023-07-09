July 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - BAPATLA

A team of police officers from Bapatla district conducted a cordon and search operation in Gurram Colony, under Addanki police station limits, in the district on Sunday.

Following the directions of Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, about 100 police personnel conducted the operation and seized 16 two-wheelers, a car and an autorickshaw which had no valid documents.

The aim of the operation was to check the smuggling of ganja and countrymade liquor and other illicit operations. Recently, the Addanki police have arrested for peddling and consuming 12 ganja, the SP said.

Stern action would be taken against those resorting to ganja smuggling, rowdyism, chain snatching, thefts, eve-teasing and other crimes, Mr. Vakul Jindal warned.

The SP said that the government has provided ₹90 lakh financial aid to 84 families, which promised to shun illicit liquor business in the district.

Collector P. Ranjit Basha has extended financial assistance to 20 families under Operation Parivarthana 2.0, and the beneficiaries assured the authorities that they would set up commercial shops, hotels or buy autorickshaws and start life afresh.

Mr. Basha appealed to the villagers not to get involved in the brewing or sale of illicit liquor or supply ganja. He exhorted them to provide good education to their children and lead respectable lives in society.