Police constable takes pains to rescue stray dog

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2021 00:56 IST

A traffic constable from the city saved the life of a stray dog, which was battling for life after being stuck between two walls. Constable P. Krishna spent two hours to set the canine free. The incident occurred near Uppada area of Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam city.

At around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call from the locals of Uppada, who were concerned over the condition of the dog which got stuck canine, which was struck between the walls of two houses, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Mr. Krishna, posted with Bheemunipatnam police station, was on his morning shift near Rama Naidu Studios. Upon getting the message, he rushed to the spot.

“Locals informed us that they had fed the dog early in the morning, but it had vomited. We understood that the dog had its ribs caught between the walls and was not able to come out from either side. We first tied its mouth to avoid getting bitten and then slowly and carefully broke a small part of the wall. It had to be done very carefully to avoid causing injury to the dog. After breaking off part of the wall using a chisel and hammer, we used bamboo poles as levers to pull the dog out safely,” said Mr. Krishna.

A video of the dog’s rescue operation was posted on social media by the locals, on Wednesday. Locals applauded the police constable for going the extra mile to save the dog’s life.