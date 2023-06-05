ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable shoots himself to death in Ongole

June 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Armed Reserve (AR) police constable M. Venkateswarlu (36) reportedly shot himself to death with his service weapon, at Ongole in Prakasam district, on Monday.

Mr. Venkateswarulu was a native of Cheemakurthi village in Prakasam district and shot himself while on guard duty at the bank at the Court Centre in town.

Following a complaint lodged by the bank authorities, the police registered a case and are investigating the reasons behind the police constable taking the extreme step.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may dial ‘100’ for help.

