Police constable shoots himself to death in Ongole

June 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ONGOLE

Armed Reserve (AR) police constable M. Venkateswarlu (36) reportedly shot himself to death with his service weapon, at Ongole in Prakasam district, on Monday.

Mr. Venkateswarulu was a native of Cheemakurthi village in Prakasam district and shot himself while on guard duty at the bank at the Court Centre in town.

Following a complaint lodged by the bank authorities, the police registered a case and are investigating the reasons behind the police constable taking the extreme step.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may dial ‘100’ for help.