Police constable saves lives of three engineering students at Manginapudi beach

November 23, 2022 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

SP, locals praise constable Nagaraju for his daring act.

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A view of Manginapudi beach, near Machilipatnam. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a daring act, a police constable Nagaraju, attached to Bandar Taluk police station, saved the lives of three engineering students who were being carried away by the tides at Manginapudi beach on November 23.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Masum Basha and other officers appreciated the constable and the villagers who saved the lives of the students.

According to the locals, the three youth who were pursuing engineering in a private college in Vijayawada came for a trip to the beach. They entered into the sea to take bath and went up to some distance into waters.

Suddenly, the high tides carried away the three students who screamed for help. Mr. Nagaraju who was on patrolling duty, along with the fishermen and the villagers, jumped into waters by tying a rope to his hip, rescued the students and brought them to the shore.

“Later, the locals gave first aid to the three students and their condition was stable. The students were natives of Bhimavaram,” Mr. Nagaraju said.

“Mr. Joshua appealed to the public not to venture deep into the sea and take bath at isolated places. The constable would be rewarded,” the DSP said.

