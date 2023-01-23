ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable prelims exam passes off peacefully in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

January 23, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

More than 90% of the over 43,000 candidates appeared for the examination in Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates being screened before entry into a test centre to take the police constable preliminary examinations in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Amid beefed up security, the police constable preliminary examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) on January 22 (Sunday) went off smoothly in the South Coastal region.

The examination was conducted in 90 centres in the districts of Prakasam and SPSR Nellore. More than 90% of the over 43,000 candidates appeared for the examination in the two districts. After visiting an examination centre at Pace College in Ongole, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the personnel for peaceful conduct of the examination.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.Pc were clamped, Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao said after overseeing the conduct of the examination at the DRW college in Nellore.

“No untoward incident has been reported from any of the 52 examination centres in SPSR Nellore district,” Additional Superintendent of Police Hymavathi said.

Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation operated 50 special bus services in the Nellore division to the examination centres, while the traffic police ensured smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, a woman constable was lauded for pacifying a wailing baby while its mother had gone to write the exam. The mother had left the baby with her husband outside the centre at S.N. Padu in Prakasam district.

When the baby started crying inconsolably, its father called helpline number 112. Following an instruction from the SP, the head constable, S. Parameswari, pacified the baby by giving milk with a feeding bottle.

