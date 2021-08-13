Police constable kills man over ‘illicit affair’

VIJAYAWADA

13 August 2021 01:24 IST

A 23-year-old ice cream vendor was allegedly killed by a police constable who was suspecting the former of having an illicit affair with his wife. The incident occurred at Ayyappa Nagar in the city on Wednesday night.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Mukku Venkatesh of Machilipatnam, reportedly used to visit the police constable’s house in his absence.

Upon receiving information about Venkatesh’s presence in his house from his landlord, the constable, identified as Siva Nagaraju, assaulted Venkatesh with a rod, inflicting grievous injuries.

Venkatesh was declared brought dead by doctors at GGH. Both Nagaraju and his landlord Ratna Sai were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).