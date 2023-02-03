Police constable arrested for criticising CM, govt.

February 03, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

An Armed Reserve (AR) police constable, Tanneru Venkateshwarlu, working as a driver for a vehicle on National Highway patrolling, was arrested for allegedly making insulting comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the government.

The constable, during an interaction with a villager at a petrol pump near Gouravaram village in NTR district, made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, his family and the government, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Friday.

The villager, V. Satish, who recorded the voice of the police constable, lodged a complaint with the Chillakallu police. The video went viral on some social media groups.

Police registered a case against Venkateswarlu, arrested him and produced him in a court on Friday, which sent him in judicial remand, said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Nageswara Reddy.

“The constable has been booked for provoking disharmony, creating hatred between groups, provoking breach of peace and other charges,” the ACP said.