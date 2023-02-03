ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable arrested for criticising CM, govt.

February 03, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Police register a case on a complaint by the person who recorded the voice of the constable

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

An Armed Reserve (AR) police constable, Tanneru Venkateshwarlu, working as a driver for a vehicle on National Highway patrolling, was arrested for allegedly making insulting comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the government.

The constable, during an interaction with a villager at a petrol pump near Gouravaram village in NTR district, made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, his family and the government, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The villager, V. Satish, who recorded the voice of the police constable, lodged a complaint with the Chillakallu police. The video went viral on some social media groups.

Police registered a case against Venkateswarlu, arrested him and produced him in a court on Friday, which sent him in judicial remand, said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Nageswara Reddy.

“The constable has been booked for provoking disharmony, creating hatred between groups, provoking breach of peace and other charges,” the ACP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US