Police conduct surprise checks at lodges, dhabas in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh

Lodge and dhaba owners told to install CCTV cameras on their premises without fail

October 01, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Police personnel checking records at a lodge in Anantapur in the early hours of Sunday.

Police personnel checking records at a lodge in Anantapur in the early hours of Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police conducted surprise checks at all lodges and dhabas in Anantapur district from September 30 (Saturday) night till the early hours of October 1 (Sunday) to prevent unlawful gatherings of persons and anti-social activities.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan told the media here that the police teams thoroughly checked lodges and dhabas and asked the owners to mandatorily install CCTV cameras to ensure a clear view of not only their premises but also that of the surroundings. The lodge owners have been cautioned against providing accommodation to customers without verifying their identity documents, he said.

Mr. Anburajan said that the lodge and dhaba owners were asked to desist from serving liquor to customers, and any violation in this regard would attract criminal cases.

The SP said that the police would conduct regular checks at hotels and dhabas, particularly those located along the national highways.

He urged the public to immediately inform the police in case of any unlawful or suspicious activities. The people can pass on information to the police by dialling 9440796800, the SP added.

