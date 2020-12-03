Andhra Pradesh

Police conduct search in tribal hamlets

Police and SEB personnel destroying jaggery wash at Repudi Thanda in Krishna district on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: arranged

In a joint operation, sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the law and order police organised cordon and search operation in the tribal hamlets in Nuzvid sub-division and seized huge quantity of country-made liquor and jaggery wash on Wednesday.

About 120 policemen led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal and Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu raided Madhavaram, Repudi and Golla Mandala Thandas since the dawn.

The police seized 70 kg of jaggery stored for preparing liquor, 1,500 litres of jaggery wash and 60 litres of arrack. A few villagers were taken into custody in connection with the case, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

Mr. Jindal said that the arrack brewers would be produced in the court, and suspect sheets would be opened on the habitual offenders.

Later, the ASP, along with the DSP, inspected the Mulakalapenta and Murusumulli border check-posts on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. They visited the Mylavaram SEB station too.

In a separate raid, the police recovered 20 litres of arrack and destroyed 150 litres of jaggery wash in Pedana town and took one person into custody, the SP said.

