Police conduct raids on sale and use of e-cigarettes in Andhra Pradesh

December 18, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Cases will be booked against those who trade in the banned items, say officers

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police have launched a crackdown on the sale and consumption of e-cigarettes in the State, with raids planned at different locations during the New Year celebrations across Andhra Pradesh, according to the police.

Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, special teams have been constituted to check the sale of e-cigarettes, police officers said.

“e-Cigarettes were banned in A.P. some four years ago. Trading, supplying, consuming or possessing the banned cigarettes is a crime,” the investigation officers said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said there were no incidents of sale or consumption of e-cigarettes in the Commissionerate. Still, vigil is being maintained on the banned products, he said.

“e-Cigarettes resemble regular cigarettes, and some cigarettes look like pens or USB drives. The banned cigarettes, e-pipes and vapes are examples of Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS), and they are prohibited as they are harmful to health,” said a pan shop owner at Gandhinagar, in Vijayawada.

Vigil has been stepped up on restaurants, pan shops, beaches and other vulnerable spots, said Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

“The raids are continuing. However, no cases have been registered so far,” said Mr. Sharma, adding that stern action would be taken against the smugglers of e-cigarettes.

“The banned e-cigarettes produce an aerosol made by heating a liquid, which is a blend of nicotine and other chemicals. Surveillance has been intensified at airports, railway and bus stations as part of the special drive,” said West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash.

