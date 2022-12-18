  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi to perform live ahead of Argentina vs France, Lusail Stadium gates open

Police conduct raids on sale and use of e-cigarettes in Andhra Pradesh

Cases will be booked against those who trade in the banned items, say officers

December 18, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police have launched a crackdown on the sale and consumption of e-cigarettes in the State, with raids planned at different locations during the New Year celebrations across Andhra Pradesh, according to the police.

Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, special teams have been constituted to check the sale of e-cigarettes, police officers said.

“e-Cigarettes were banned in A.P. some four years ago. Trading, supplying, consuming or possessing the banned cigarettes is a crime,” the investigation officers said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said there were no incidents of sale or consumption of e-cigarettes in the Commissionerate. Still, vigil is being maintained on the banned products, he said.

“e-Cigarettes resemble regular cigarettes, and some cigarettes look like pens or USB drives. The banned cigarettes, e-pipes and vapes are examples of Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS), and they are prohibited as they are harmful to health,” said a pan shop owner at Gandhinagar, in Vijayawada.

Vigil has been stepped up on restaurants, pan shops, beaches and other vulnerable spots, said Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

“The raids are continuing. However, no cases have been registered so far,” said Mr. Sharma, adding that stern action would be taken against the smugglers of e-cigarettes.

“The banned e-cigarettes produce an aerosol made by heating a liquid, which is a blend of nicotine and other chemicals. Surveillance has been intensified at airports, railway and bus stations as part of the special drive,” said West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.