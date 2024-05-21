Police conduct mock drills in Prakasam, Nellore

To maintain law and order ahead of the counting day, Prakasam district police, along with Armed Reserve (AR) police personnel, conducted a ‘mob operation’ mock drill at Pamuru bus stand junction in Kanigiri on Tuesday. Under the direction of Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil and under AR Additional SP Ashok Babu’s supervision, the police personnel put on a demonstration on how to react during any untoward incident.

In case a violent incident occurred, the police showed how they give first warning to control the crowd. If the warning goes unheard, then they use tear gas with the permission of the magistrate, lathi charge to protect oneself, and later the fire department use the water cannon, spray it in the air to bring the situation under control — all of which was on display during the mock drill.

Special teams have been formed to quell the rioters who disrupt law and order in the district. The SP announced that the police staff are constantly vigilant to maintain a peaceful environment in the district. He further said that strict action will be taken against those who create riots and disturb the public.

Earlier, the police teams have demonstrated a similar mock drill at the Ongole bus stand. In a similar fashion, SPS Nellore SP K. Arif Hafeez also directed the police to conduct ‘mob operation’ mock drill near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Nellore town on Tuesday. The district police and AR police teams were successful in creating awareness among the locals.

