Police conduct mock drill in Kurnool to prevent violence during election counting on June 4

A mock drill was conducted by the Kurnool police on the campus of the Rayalaseema University, the primary vote counting centre, here on Tuesday, to raise awareness about measures aimed at preventing any untoward incidents in the context of maintaining law and order during the vote counting process on June 4.

The mock drill was attended by Collector Srijana and Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth. The officials emphasised the importance of being prepared to take appropriate legal action in the event of riots or acts of violence following the announcement of the voting results.

During the event, the District Collector highlighted the need for swift and decisive action in response to any untoward incidents or violent acts that may occur after the vote counting process. The mock drill demonstrated various scenarios, including dispersing rioting mobs, controlling destructive behavior, managing the situation, providing medical aid to the injured and ensuring the safety of the public.

The SP emphasised the enforcement of strict measures and consequences for those inciting riots and disrupting peace and security. Section 144 will be enforced at the counting centre to maintain law and order, he said.

As part of public awareness efforts to prevent financial and human losses, the police educated the public on the necessary measures. The mock drill included scenarios of police confronting rioters, using tactics such as tear gas, firing and baton charges.

During the drill, two mock rioters sustained injuries and were promptly attended to by the police and taken away in an ambulance. The purpose of the mock drill was to demonstrate the level of police response in the event of clashes with rioters and to raise awareness of the stringent security measures in place to prevent violent incidents during the vote counting process.