Police conduct march in Tadipatri town

ANANTAPUR

08 August 2020 23:15 IST

‘It is aimed at warning people against violating COVID norms’

The show of strength by the followers of former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit Reddy while coming out of the Kadapa Central Prison on Thursday prompted the police to conduct a ‘kavathu’ (march) using 25 vehicles.

While entering the district limits, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy allegedly threatened a Circle Inspector, and based on his complaint, the TDP leader was arrested and sent to jail on Friday.

In view of these developments, restrictions were imposed on the movement of people in Tadipatri town under Sections 144 and 30.

Advertising

Advertising

The police personnel from various wings such as Armed Reserve from Chittoor, Kurnool and Anantapur districts conducted the march to instil confidence among the general public and to send a message that flouting COVID-19 norms would attract stringent action, Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu said on Saturday.

In all, more than 300 police personnel took part in the march with six DSPs, 13 CIs or Reserve Inspectors, 14 SIs, 29 head constables, 79 constables, and 140 reserve constables provided security.

The police set up seven checkpoints, pressed into service five mobile parties, and set up 14 pickets.

The DSP appealed to the people not to enter Tadipatri town, or go out without any emergency, and completely stop unnecessary travel.