Police conduct cordon and search ops in tribal hamlets

A. KONDURU (KRISHNA DT.)

20 February 2021 01:25 IST

Striking forces, route mobile parties deployed in sensitive villages

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that striking forces, route mobile and special striking forces have been deployed in sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations in the district on Friday.

Polling will be conducted for 150 gram panchayats in 14 mandals under Nuzvid revenue division in the district during the fourth and final phase of elections on February 21.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ravindranath Babu visited the polling stations in Repudi, Kambhampadu, Srirampuram, Reddygudem, Kotha Naguluru, Gollamandala, Muchinapalli and other villages. He interacted with the polling staff and enquired about the facilities.

The SP directed Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu to arrange barricades where there were no compound walls at the polling centres. The officers were instructed to monitor the situation closely at all sensitive and hyper-sensitive locations.

Cordon and search

Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Nuzvid division police conducted cordon and search operation in the tribal habitations in Vissannapeta mandal in the district on Friday.

The teams led by SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal searched the houses in Marrimanda Thanda, Chandrupatla Thanda, Korra Thanda and Tatakula Thanda and destroyed 1,500 litres of fermented jaggery wash and seized huge quantity of jaggery stocks.

Nuzvid DSP Srinivasulu, CI Venkata Narayana, Mylavaram CI Srinu, Tiruvuru Circle Inspector Shekar Babu and other officers participated in the drive.