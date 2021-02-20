Police conduct cordon and search ops in tribal hamlets

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that striking forces, route mobile and special striking forces have been deployed in sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations in the district on Friday.
Polling will be conducted for 150 gram panchayats in 14 mandals under Nuzvid revenue division in the district during the fourth and final phase of elections on February 21.
Mr. Ravindranath Babu visited the polling stations in Repudi, Kambhampadu, Srirampuram, Reddygudem, Kotha Naguluru, Gollamandala, Muchinapalli and other villages. He interacted with the polling staff and enquired about the facilities.
The SP directed Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu to arrange barricades where there were no compound walls at the polling centres. The officers were instructed to monitor the situation closely at all sensitive and hyper-sensitive locations.
Cordon and search
Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Nuzvid division police conducted cordon and search operation in the tribal habitations in Vissannapeta mandal in the district on Friday.
The teams led by SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal searched the houses in Marrimanda Thanda, Chandrupatla Thanda, Korra Thanda and Tatakula Thanda and destroyed 1,500 litres of fermented jaggery wash and seized huge quantity of jaggery stocks.
Nuzvid DSP Srinivasulu, CI Venkata Narayana, Mylavaram CI Srinu, Tiruvuru Circle Inspector Shekar Babu and other officers participated in the drive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath