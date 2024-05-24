ADVERTISEMENT

Police conduct cordon and search operations in Rayalaseema districts ahead of counting of votes

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI/NANDYAL

Vehicles plying without valid documents seized; special teams search for explosives and firecrackers; people with criminal history have been bound over

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Police personnel conducting searches in a village of Nandyal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Police Department conducted cordon and search operations across the Rayalaseema districts on May 24 (Friday) ahead of the counting of votes polled in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to be held on June 4.

The Tirupati district police have seized more than 100 vehicles including two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws plying without valid documents in the Sriharikota, Alipiri, Pakala, Yerpedu, Pichatur, Tirumala Two Town, Gudur and Srikalahasti police limits.

Police personnel conducting searches at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The exercise aims to discourage the stay of outsiders in the district and ensure law and order on the counting day. The village elders were explained about the punitive actions likely to be taken for violation of the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of Cr.PC and Section 30 of the Police Act.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju appealed to people and the political party cadres to cooperate in painting the law and order.

In Nandyal district, the police seized 25 vehicles plying without valid documents during the exercise. A team led by One Town Inspector V. Chalapathi conducted searches in Harijanpet. The team searched for explosives and firecrackers in view of the ban imposed on bursting them during celebrations after the announcement of the election results.

The police have bound over the trouble-mongers and are maintaining surveillance on the rowdy-sheeters. The police appealed to the people to alert them in case of suspicious movement of strangers.

