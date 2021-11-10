Police conduct checks at bus, railway stations

Officials of the police, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Prohibition and Excise Department conducted checks at the bus and railway stations in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

The teams led by Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Veeranjaneya Reddy conducted checks on moving buses and checked the luggage of passengers.

Mr. Sharma said that checks were conducted as part of the Special Action Plan, to prevent illegal transportation of ganja, gutkha, ID liquor, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), jewellery and other banned products.

“We checked the buses on Ravulapalem-Bhimavaram, Narsapuram-Eluru, Rajamahmundry-Bhimavaram, Narsapuram-Visakhapatnam and other routes. Trains coming from different places were also checked with the sniffer dog teams and on the platforms,” the SP said.

Raids were conducted on gambling dens, pan shops, provisional stores and other establishments, hotels and other places in Undi, Tanuku, Kovvur, Jangareddygudem, Eluru and other places. Police took a few suspects into custody, Mr. Sharma added.