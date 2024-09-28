Police complaint lodged against 17-year-old boy for ‘marrying and impregnating’ minor girl

The Krishna Child Welfare Committee (CWC) lodged a police complaint against a 17-year-old boy on charge of marrying a minor girl who is three months pregnant now.

The incident came to light after the girl’s parents took her to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for a check-up on Sweptember 28 (Saturday), and the doctors there alerted the police.

According to Krishna Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Chandragiri Radha Kumari, the One Town police referred the case to Krishna district CWC for rehabilitation of the girl.

“We have lodged a complaint with the One Town police and directed them to register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and other relevant charges,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

The One Town police produced the girl before the CWC and she was sent to a shelter home. The girl was very anaemic, Ms. Radha Kumari told The Hindu.

The police have been instructed to book all those who solemnised the marriage of the minor boy and the girl. The girl was sent to the GGH for medical examination, the CWC member said.

“The GGH doctors alerted the police about the Medico-Legal Case (MLC), who swung into action, and referred the case to the CWC,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

“The parents of the bride and the bridegrooms, their relatives and the community elders will be counselled. We will explain them about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

