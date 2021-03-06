Police Commissioner visits polling stations

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu on Friday visited the polling stations and reviewed the security arrangements for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections, scheduled for March 10.
Mr. Srinivasulu, along with Assistant Commissioners of Police and inspectors visited Vivekananda High School, Government B.C. Hostel, M.K. Baig High School, B.V. Subba Reddy High School, Kandriga, and other places.
The Police Commissioner directed the staff to take measures for uninterrupted power supply and other facilities at the polling stations. He instructed the officers to take all measures for peaceful conduct of VMC elections.
Mr. Srinivasulu said the Vijayawada Police had made all arrangements for smooth conduct of polling and counting. He directed the Station House Officers to keep a vigil on political trouble mongers.
Stern action would be taken against those who tried to violate Section 144 at the booths and create violence, he warned.
