ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner, SP reviews arrangements for Maha Shivarathri festival (WITH PHOTO)

February 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 50 ‘Prabhalu’ would be taken in a procession during the utsavams, the police said

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua visited Yenamalakuduru village and the Pushkar Ghats and reviewed the arrangements for Maha Shivarathri festival.

Mr. Kanthi Rana and Mr. Joshua, along with other officers visited Bhavani Ghat, Punnami and Durga Ghats and other places along Krishna river on Wednesday. They enquired about the bathing ghats, arrangement of barricades, deployment of expert swimmers, electrification along the river bund, bandobust and the security arrangements.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijay Paul, said ‘Prabala Utsavam’ would be celebrated at Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, at Yanamalakuduru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Police Commissioner directed the police to coordinate with the temple officials and arrange queue lines, electrification and other arrangements atop Yanamalakuduru Hill.

“About 50 ‘Prabhalu’ will be taken in the procession during the ‘Prabhala Utsavams’ during the festival,” Mr. Joshua said and directed the officers for peaceful conduct of the utsavams.

Mr. Kanthi Rana directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police and the Assistant Commissioners of Police to deploy necessary police bandobust to prevent pick pocketing, eve-teasing and other crimes during the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US